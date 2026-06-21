'Bhai Ne Badla Le Liya': Netizens React As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes 94 Runs Off 29 Balls Against Sri Lanka A

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India A batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had social media buzzing after producing a breathtaking knock of 94 off just 29 balls in the Tri-Series final against Sri Lanka A. The teenage sensation hammered 10 fours and eight sixes, narrowly missing out on a century but leaving fans in awe with one of the most destructive innings seen in recent memory.

The explosive innings carried added significance as it came against the same opposition involved in a heated on-field incident with Sooryavanshi earlier in the tournament. During a previous India A-Sri Lanka A clash, the youngster was involved in an altercation with Sri Lankan players, a moment that sparked widespread debate and even raised questions over possible disciplinary action.

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Following his stunning assault in the final, netizens flooded social media with reactions, with many interpreting the innings as Sooryavanshi's answer to the earlier confrontation. One of the most widely shared sentiments was, "Bhai ne badla le liya," suggesting the batter had exacted his revenge with the bat rather than words. Others dubbed the 94-run blitz a "statement knock" and praised the youngster for letting his performances do the talking.

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Fans also lauded Sooryavanshi's fearless approach, pointing out that he dismantled the Sri Lankan attack with remarkable ease on the biggest stage of the tournament. Several users predicted a bright future for the teenager, with some even calling for his fast-tracked inclusion in higher levels of Indian cricket after his record-breaking exploits.

While Sooryavanshi fell six runs short of a memorable century, his whirlwind 94 off 29 balls ensured he walked away as the talking point of the final. For many fans, the innings was more than just an extraordinary display of power-hitting, it was the perfect response to the tensions that had simmered earlier in the series.