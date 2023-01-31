'Bhai ashram hai ye': Virat Kohli politely requests fans not to film video during visit to Dayanand Giri Ashram in Rishikesh, watch

Indian skipper Virat Kohli | Twitter

Ahead of the Test series against Australia, former India captain Virat Kohli visited Dayanand Giri Ashram in Rishikesh with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. The photos of the couple's Asharam trip have gone viral on social media, in which Virat and Anushka can be seen seeking blessings at the Ashram. And during the visit, fans gathered around him to take pictures and videos. In one such video doing the rounds on social media, the star Indian batsman despite looking annoyed, can be seen kepping his calm and politely telling one fan to stop taking videos.

Virat kohli suffering from success 🔥👑 pic.twitter.com/PDfE7vtu5H — Ameee ♥ (@kohlifanAmeee) January 31, 2023

Earlier, Kohli also visited Vrindavan with Anushka and daughter Vamika before the ODI series against Sri Lanka this month. The Test series against Australia, which will be essential in determining the top two spots in the World Test Championship, is scheduled to begin on February 9 in Nagpur.