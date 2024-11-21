 'BGT Buried The Ashes Long Ago': Netizens Hit Back At Michael Vaughan's Claims Ahead Of AUS vs IND Test Series
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'BGT Buried The Ashes Long Ago': Netizens Hit Back At Michael Vaughan's Claims Ahead Of AUS vs IND Test Series

'BGT Buried The Ashes Long Ago': Netizens Hit Back At Michael Vaughan's Claims Ahead Of AUS vs IND Test Series

While England have won an away Ashes series more recently than Australia, they haven't registered a Test victory Down Under since 2011.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 07:50 PM IST
article-image
Michael Vaughan. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has been trolled for stating that the Ashes series is bigger than the Border-Gavaskar Trophy under the current scenario. With the 50-year-old penning an article in the UK media publication The Telegraph debunking the claim that the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has surpassed the Ashes, Indian cricket fans took a jibe at him.

Read Also
'Absolutely Stupid': Michael Vaughan Slams PCB Over Decision To Drop Babar Azam For Remaing Matches...
article-image

While England and Australia share an Ashes rivalry that goes back over 100 years, India and Australia have comfortably surpassed for being the greatest rival in recent times due to the on-field and off-field drama. The stakes will be mighty high for the upcoming series as Australia have lost the last four series to India and haven't held the Border-Gavaskar Trophy since the 2014/15 leg.

However, the most notable fact is England haven't been competitive in the Ashes series, especially in an away leg. While England have won an away Ashes series more recently than Australia, they haven't registered a Test victory Down Under since 2011. The results in their last three tours to Australia have been 5-0, 4-0 and 4-0.

Below is how the netizens have reacted to Michael Vaughan's article:

FPJ Shorts
‘Contrary To What Everyone Says Karan Johar Is..’: Wack Girls Fame Chrisann Periera On Working With The Producer (Exclusive)
‘Contrary To What Everyone Says Karan Johar Is..’: Wack Girls Fame Chrisann Periera On Working With The Producer (Exclusive)
ICSE, ISC Date Sheets for 2025 Board Exams to Be Released Soon; Check At cisce.org
ICSE, ISC Date Sheets for 2025 Board Exams to Be Released Soon; Check At cisce.org
MVA Not Even Crossing 100-Mark, MahaYuti To Form Govt With Thumping Majority, Says Axis My India Exit Polls
MVA Not Even Crossing 100-Mark, MahaYuti To Form Govt With Thumping Majority, Says Axis My India Exit Polls
AR Rahman-Saira Banu Split: 'No One Happy To Call It Quits In Long Marriages', Says Divorce Lawyer Vandana Shah; VIDEO
AR Rahman-Saira Banu Split: 'No One Happy To Call It Quits In Long Marriages', Says Divorce Lawyer Vandana Shah; VIDEO

"They have just been white washed at home" - Michael Vaughan responds to Wasim Jaffer's 'India have nothing to lose' statement

With Wasim Jaffer claiming on X that Australia have a lot more to lose than India, given they have been defeated in the last four Test series between the two sides, Vaughan responded:

"Of course India have something to Lose Wasim .. they have just been white washed at home .. they cant afford another heavy beating."

The first of the five Tests between India and Australia starts on November 22 in Perth.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'BGT Buried The Ashes Long Ago': Netizens Hit Back At Michael Vaughan's Claims Ahead Of AUS vs IND...

'BGT Buried The Ashes Long Ago': Netizens Hit Back At Michael Vaughan's Claims Ahead Of AUS vs IND...

AUS vs IND: Rohit Sharma Likely To Join Team India In Australia On November 24

AUS vs IND: Rohit Sharma Likely To Join Team India In Australia On November 24

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25: India vs Australia Test Series Full Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming...

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25: India vs Australia Test Series Full Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming...

'Virat Kohli Is Trying To Play In Pakistan': Shoaib Akhtar's Massive Claim As Champions Trophy 2025...

'Virat Kohli Is Trying To Play In Pakistan': Shoaib Akhtar's Massive Claim As Champions Trophy 2025...

AUS vs IND 1st Test: What Is Snake Crack? Will It Rattle Team India At Perth In The Border Gavaskar...

AUS vs IND 1st Test: What Is Snake Crack? Will It Rattle Team India At Perth In The Border Gavaskar...