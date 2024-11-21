'BGT Buried The Ashes Long Ago': Netizens Hit Back At Michael Vaughan's Claims Ahead Of AUS vs IND Test Series

Michael Vaughan. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has been trolled for stating that the Ashes series is bigger than the Border-Gavaskar Trophy under the current scenario. With the 50-year-old penning an article in the UK media publication The Telegraph debunking the claim that the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has surpassed the Ashes, Indian cricket fans took a jibe at him.

While England and Australia share an Ashes rivalry that goes back over 100 years, India and Australia have comfortably surpassed for being the greatest rival in recent times due to the on-field and off-field drama. The stakes will be mighty high for the upcoming series as Australia have lost the last four series to India and haven't held the Border-Gavaskar Trophy since the 2014/15 leg.

Australia vs India is not cricket’s greatest rivalry – nothing comes close to the Ashes



✍️ @MichaelVaughan#TelegraphCricket — Telegraph Cricket (@TeleCricket) November 21, 2024

However, the most notable fact is England haven't been competitive in the Ashes series, especially in an away leg. While England have won an away Ashes series more recently than Australia, they haven't registered a Test victory Down Under since 2011. The results in their last three tours to Australia have been 5-0, 4-0 and 4-0.

Below is how the netizens have reacted to Michael Vaughan's article:

Last 10 ashes tests in Australia -



Eng won - 🦆

Aus won - 8

Draw - 2



Hence the frustration 😂 — A Singh 🇮🇳 (@_hardysingh_) November 21, 2024

I agree.. it’s above ashes. When has England ever won 2 back to back series in Australia in last 30 years?? You guessed it right, NEVER.. — Pratik N Shah (@pnshah04) November 21, 2024

The more you try to justify, more questions it raises.



If it's not worth comparing, then why is it worth defending ?



England needs to compete (let alone win) in Australia to keep the greatness of Ashes intact. — 🔔 Masterstroke (@Im_UditPatel) November 21, 2024

An English Man saying this, I can understand the pain behind this. — Inside out (@INSIDDE_OUT) November 21, 2024

How many years has it been since England won the Ashes in Australia — Amit Jha (@Amitranu7368006) November 21, 2024

BGT buried the Ashes long ago. Everyone knows it, especially the Aussies. The only ones still living in denial are the Brits, hyping Ashes as it’s their last shred of cricketing relevance. — pseudoengineer (@pseudoer) November 21, 2024

Australia didn't win against India ( home + away ) for the last 10 years



But Australia won the final against India in ODI WC + WTC



What about England? 😂😂



Why are the bottom table team in the conversation? — Ash (@Ashsay_) November 21, 2024

"They have just been white washed at home" - Michael Vaughan responds to Wasim Jaffer's 'India have nothing to lose' statement

With Wasim Jaffer claiming on X that Australia have a lot more to lose than India, given they have been defeated in the last four Test series between the two sides, Vaughan responded:

Of course India have something to Lose Wasim .. they have just been white washed at home .. they cant afford another heavy beating .. https://t.co/RZ8WAFcLbz — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 21, 2024

"Of course India have something to Lose Wasim .. they have just been white washed at home .. they cant afford another heavy beating."

The first of the five Tests between India and Australia starts on November 22 in Perth.