BGT 2023, IND vs AUS 1st Test Preview: Predicted XI, when & where to watch series opener in Nagpur

India and Australia are all set to lock horns in the biggest Test series of this year, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The first Test is all set to start on February 9 and will be played at the new Jamtha stadium in Nagpur.

India have been unbeaten in the last three BGT series with their previous two triumphs coming in Australia under Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy.

The series promises to be a thriller with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Mohammed Shami going head-to-head against Pat Cummins and Co.

Where is the first Test going to be played?

The first Test of the Border-Gavaskar series will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur from Thursday.

Where can fans watch the India vs Australia 1st Test?

Indian cricket fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Test match on Hoststar. The match will be aired on Star Sports on tv.

What time will the Nagpur Test begin?

The first Test between India and Australia will start from 9.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 9 am.

India vs Australia 1st Test: Squads and predicted XI

India Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja (inclusion subject to fitness), Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Probable IND XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia Test Squad: Pat Cummins (Captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

Probable Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (capt), Ashton Agar, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

