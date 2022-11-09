Benny Boodle no more: Pune loses a versatile hockey stalwart |

Pune: Former hockey player, official and administrator Benjamin (Benny) James Boodle passed away on Tuesday after succumbing to a prolonged illness. He was 83.

Fondly known as 'Benny' in sports circles, he is survived by his wife Florence and two siblings.

As a player, Benny played at the highest order. His best had him earn the distinction of being Pune's first player to represent India in a bilateral Varsity tournament in Ceylon (Sri Lanka) in the 50s

As an official, Benny was an FIH-appointed judge at Sultan Azlan Cup, in Malaysia. Similarly, he was also judged at the National Hockey Championship at Hyderabad & Jammu respectively.

Administratively, Benny was Secretary of the now-defunct Maharashtra Hockey Association (MHA) for a period of 6 years in the late 90s. He was even President of the All India Babasaheb Ambedkar Hockey Committee.

Apart from the many caps he donned, Benny played for Maharashtra in the Junior Nationals and was the youngest player to play for Maharashtra at the Senior Nationals. He also was Captain of the Maharashtra Hockey team.

His on-pitch excellence was identified when-at the All India University Championship he was selected by the prestigious Mohan Bagan Club.

Benny also played for West Bengal in the National Championship.

After a decorated playing career Benny also coached the Maharashtra team.

The funeral will be at Hadapsar Cemetery at 3.00 pm on Wednesday.