Bengaluru FC Held To 1-1 Draw By NorthEast United; Lalrinzuala's Second-Half Equaliser Earns Highlanders First Point

Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC were held to a 1-1 draw by NorthEast United FC in Match 11 of the Indian Super League 2025-26 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The Blues took a first-half lead through Braian Sánchez, but the Highlanders responded after the break to earn their first point of the season.

Sánchez handed Bengaluru the lead in the 20th minute with a strike from distance. Lalrinzuala equalised in the 68th minute with a composed finish over Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. NorthEast United went into half-time trailing 0-1 despite matching the hosts in possession and attempts. Lalrinzuala was named the Player of the Match.

NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali made one change, bringing in Robin Yadav in defence for Redeem Tlang as they lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Bengaluru FC head coach Renedy Singh also made a defensive change, introducing Takhellambam Bungson Singh for Rahul Bheke.

The match began at a fast pace. NorthEast United’s Parthib Gogoi tested Sandhu inside the opening minute, and Jithin Madathil Subran followed with a blocked effort. Andy Rodríguez then delivered a teasing corner that Míchel Zabaco headed against the woodwork.

Despite NorthEast United’s early pressure, it was Bengaluru who struck first. Ashique Kuruniyan released Sánchez on the left. The Argentine cut inside and drilled a right-footed shot into the bottom corner from outside the box.

NorthEast United continued to press. Jithin forced a sharp save from Sandhu, while Jairo Samperio and Macarton Nickson saw efforts blocked. Just before the interval, Andy’s free-kick delivery struck the woodwork again following a deflection, with Robin unable to apply the finishing touch.

The Highlanders resumed strongly after the break. Zabaco headed wide, and Sandhu produced a fine diving save at the hour mark to deny Asheer Akhtar. Moments later, he stood tall again to keep out Jairo’s effort.

Benali introduced Lalrinzuala in the 64th minute, and the substitute made an immediate impact. In the 68th minute, he controlled a long ball from Asheer inside the area and lifted a right-footed finish over Sandhu into the top corner to level the score at 1-1.

Both sides pushed for a winner. Sunil Chhetri fired wide, while Kuruniyan and Nikhil Poojary went close from set-pieces. Jithin tested Sandhu again late on. At the other end, Ryan Williams struck the bar in the 87th minute, and Lalremtluanga Fanai’s rebound was blocked.

Neither side could find the decisive goal, and the entertaining contest ended in a draw at the Kanteerava.