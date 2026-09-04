Bengal Cricket Age Fraud Scandal: Arun Kumar Chaurasiya Allegedly Played U-19 Season With 115-Month Discrepancy | FPJ | AI

Kolkata, September 4: The Cricket Association of Bengal's (CAB) crackdown on age and documentation irregularities has brought to light an extraordinary case involving cricketer Arun Kumar Chaurasiya, whose records reportedly show a 115-month age discrepancy.

The discrepancy, which is equivalent to more than nine and a half years, was allegedly recorded for the 2023-24 Under-19 season which makes Chaurasiya's case one of the most striking to emerge from the association's scrutiny of player records.

Chaurasiya is among dozens of players whose eligibility has come under scrutiny as the CAB examines discrepancies in date-of-birth and other documentation.

The association has barred players with irregular records from registration or transfers for tournaments during the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons.

The crackdown has also brought attention to players who have featured in India's age-group pathway. Former India Under-19 World Cup winner Ravi Kumar has been flagged for a 45-month discrepancy in CAB records.

India Under-19 leg-spinner Rohit Yadav has also been banned by the BCCI for two years after discrepancies were found in his age documents. Rohit had represented India on the Under-19 tour of Sri Lanka in July and was subsequently selected for the home series against Australia.

His case came to light after documents were scrutinised during the Sri Lanka tour. He was found to have three birth certificates carrying different years of birth. He has 2007, 2009 and 2010 birth certificates and his Aadhaar records also contained different years.

The CAB's action highlights the scale of the documentation problem confronting age-group cricket. Accurate age records are particularly important in junior cricket, where eligibility is determined by prescribed age limits and discrepancies can potentially affect the integrity of team selection and competition.

Read Also BCCI Bans Bengal U-19 Spinner Rohit Yadav For 2 Years Over Age Fraud As CAB Flags 62 Cricketers

The 115-month discrepancy in Chaurasiya's records has also emerged as one of the biggest red flags in the CAB's exercise. The incident has put renewed focus on how player ages and supporting documents are verified before cricketers progress through the age-group system.