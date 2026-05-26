Ben White Caught Pulling Piero Hincapie's Shorts During Arsenal's Premier League Title Celebrations | Video

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Arsenal’s Premier League title celebrations delivered plenty of unforgettable moments, but it was Ben White who once again stole the spotlight with his hilarious antics involving teammate Piero Hincapie during the trophy lift celebrations.

As Arsenal players gathered to celebrate their long-awaited Premier League triumph, cameras caught Ben White cheekily attempting to pull down Hincapie’s shorts while the Ecuadorian defender was lifting the trophy. The playful moment immediately sent fans into laughter across social media, with many calling it one of the funniest scenes from Arsenal’s title celebrations.

Hincapie, who has quickly become a fan favourite after playing a key role in Arsenal’s title-winning campaign, appeared shocked for a split second before bursting into laughter along with his teammates. White’s prank perfectly reflected the joyful atmosphere inside the Arsenal squad after finally ending the club’s long wait for Premier League glory.

With emotions running high and celebrations continuing long into the night, Ben White’s mischievous moment added yet another memorable chapter to Arsenal’s historic Premier League title party.