Ben Stokes will be a 'brilliant leader', I am not interested in England Test captain's job, says white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan

England white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan has called all-rounder Ben Stokes a "brilliant leader", adding that he will be the perfect fit for the Test captain's job after Joe Root stepped down following reverses in the Ashes and the away series against the West Indies.

Following mounting pressure from former cricketers, Root stepped down earlier this month after leading the England Test side for five years, saying that, "It has been the most challenging decision I have had to make in my career but having discussed this with my family and those closest to me; I know the timing is right."

Stokes is the vice-captain of the Test side and viewed as Root's likely successor. "Obviously Ben is a fantastic player, a brilliant leader, though he doesn't need to have the captain's armband on to lead like he does," said Morgan to Sky Sports.

"The experience of the (2019) World Cup final here (at Lord's) really showed his true colours in the way that he led from start to finish -- and throughout the whole tournament as well. He'd certainly be a candidate," said Morgan.

"I think it would be hard to turn down the captaincy. It's a privileged position to be in. Obviously circumstances have to be right, but most people who want to take red-ball cricket forward would like to take it on."

On whether he would be keen to take on the job if offered, Morgan said, "Absolutely not, no. I'm very happy with the role that I play within the white-ball team and English cricket at the moment."

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 11:16 AM IST