Ben Stokes Takes A Dig At Shubman Gill? | BCCI/X

India captain Shubman Gill's decision to shake hands with New Zealand and settle for a draw with 15 overs remaining in the opening Test in Wellington on November 23, 2026, sparked debate among cricket fans, with former England captain Ben Stokes also reacting on social media. Stokes shared a GIF to express his surprise at India's decision to call off the contest despite time remaining to push for a result.

India had appeared well-positioned to secure victory after dominating large portions of the contest and establishing a massive first-innings lead. However, New Zealand produced a determined batting effort on the final day to frustrate the visitors and avoid defeat. The hosts managed to hold on, leaving India disappointed after failing to convert their dominance into a series-opening win.

Ben Stokes Takes A Dig At Shubman Gill?

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Stokes' reaction quickly became a talking point, particularly given the history between India and England surrounding early handshakes in Test cricket. His social media post drew comparisons to the controversial handshake standoff during the 2025 Manchester Test, when tensions escalated between the two sides over the conclusion of the match and the circumstances surrounding the result.

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The draw also attracted criticism from former England captain Michael Vaughan, who took a dig at Gill following India's decision to end the contest with 15 overs still remaining. India's inability to take the remaining wickets despite having New Zealand under pressure raised questions about the captain's tactical approach and whether the visitors could have continued pushing for a victory.

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New Zealand's resistance on the final day proved decisive, with the hosts managing to survive India's bowling attack and ensure the contest ended without a winner. Gill's decision to shake hands brought the match to a close, but it also became one of the most debated moments of the Test, with Stokes' reaction adding further fuel to the discussion.

With Vaughan's criticism and Stokes' social media reaction putting Gill's decision under the spotlight, the Indian captain will face scrutiny over the call. India will now look to move past the frustrating draw and regroup for the next Test, while the early handshake in Wellington has reignited debate over captaincy decisions, sporting gestures and the competitive spirit of Test cricket.

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