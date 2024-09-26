 Ben Stokes Injury Update: England Test Captain, Recovering From Hamstring Issue, On Track For Pakistan Tour
Ben Stokes Injury Update: England Test Captain, Recovering From Hamstring Issue, On Track For Pakistan Tour

Ben Stokes, 33, has been sidelined since August after injuring his hamstring during The Hundred while playing for Northern Superchargers.

Aakash Singh Thursday, September 26, 2024, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
Ben Stokes | Credits: Twitter

The England captain Ben Stokes is on track to make a comeback for the upcoming Pakistan tour, which kicks off in just 12 days with the first Test in Multan, the ECB informed on Thursday.

Stokes, 33, has been sidelined since August after injuring his hamstring during The Hundred while playing for Northern Superchargers. He had a planned scan on Wednesday to check his recovery progress.

"Ben Stokes underwent a scheduled scan on his hamstring today. The results showed that his recovery is on course for the Pakistan tour," the ECB said. The scan results were positive, confirming he's on track for the series, though it's been just over six weeks since the injury.

While he’s set to return, it’s still unclear if Stokes will bowl during the series.

When asked, Stokes said he’s focusing on more than just his hamstring. "I've been working out for weeks now, but I need to make sure everything else is good to go before bowling," he told Sky Sports.

Stokes missed the recent series against Sri Lanka, where Ollie Pope took over the captaincy. England heads to Pakistan next Tuesday, with the first Test starting on October 7.

England Test Captain Ben Stokes Expresses Interest In Returning To White-ball Cricket Under Brendon...
article-image

