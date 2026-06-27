Ben Stokes Calls Out Jofra Archer's 'Non-Celebration' After Shoaib Bashir Takes Wicket During ENG vs NZ 3rd Test | Video

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England spinner Shoaib Bashir experienced a dramatic turnaround during the third Test against New Zealand, going from dropping a crucial catch to celebrating a wicket of his own just an over later, with captain Ben Stokes playing a key role in an amusing moment involving Jofra Archer.

The incident unfolded when Bashir put down a chance offered off Archer's bowling, leaving the fast bowler visibly disappointed as England missed an opportunity to break New Zealand's resistance. Bashir looked frustrated after the error, knowing he had let his teammate down at a vital stage of the contest.

However, the young off-spinner made amends almost immediately. In his very next over, Bashir struck with the ball himself, dismissing Nathan Smith and sparking jubilant celebrations among the England players. The wicket was greeted enthusiastically by the fielding side, with teammates rushing towards Bashir to congratulate him for bouncing back strongly after the earlier mistake.

One player, though, remained at his boundary position. Archer opted not to join the celebrations straight away, seemingly still feeling the disappointment of the dropped catch from the previous over. England skipper Ben Stokes quickly noticed Archer standing apart from the huddle and humorously remonstrated with the speedster, gesturing for him to come over and celebrate with the rest of the team.

Archer eventually made his way towards the group as the England players shared a light-hearted moment. Stokes' intervention drew smiles from teammates and fans alike, highlighting the strong camaraderie within the England camp. The episode also showcased Bashir's resilience, as the spinner responded to a fielding lapse in the best possible manner by contributing with a timely breakthrough for his side.

The sequence soon gained attention on social media, with cricket fans appreciating Bashir's ability to recover from disappointment and praising Stokes for ensuring the team remained united despite the earlier missed opportunity.