Ben Stokes agrees to be England Test captain but wants James Anderson and Stuart Broad to return: Report

Ben Stokes has agreed to be England’s next Test captain after meeting with new director of cricket Rob Key on Tuesday and wants to recall James Anderson and Stuart Broad, according to a report by The Telegraph, UK.

The pair met for face to face talks for the first time since Key’s appointment last week with Stokes’s captaincy now going to the ECB for final rubber stamping before he is announced, the report added.

Key is due to hold his first press conference on Thursday at Lord’s and could then announce Stokes’s widely anticipated appointment.

The returns for Anderson and Broad were part of their discussions with Stokes keen for them to play a full role again this summer after they were left out of the West Indies tour.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 02:29 PM IST