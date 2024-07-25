Ben Duckett And His Partner Paige Ogborne Blessed With Baby Girl Margot

England batter Ben Duckett and his partner Paige Ogborne were blessed with a baby girl, Margot Duckett, on Wednesday, July 25. Duckett left the England squad after the second Test against the West Indies to be with his partner for the birth of their first child.

There were reports that Duckett might miss the second Test of the three-match series as England captain Ben Stokes announced Dan Lawerence as 29-year-old's standby player. However, Ben Duckett played the second Test and scored 71 and 76 in both innings.

Ben Duckett's first child birth was announced by England Cricket. England Cricket ook to its X handle and congratulated the Duckett and Paige Ogborne for the birth of the baby girl.

"Congratulations to @BenDuckett1 and his partner, Paige, on the birth of their daughter, Margot. A new member of the @EnglandCricket family." England Cricket wrote on X.

It is unsure whether Ben Duckett will be available for the selection for the third and final Test of the ongoing series against West Indies as he might need to spend sometime with his partner Paige Ogborne and his new-born baby girl Margot Duckett.

Meanwhile, England sealed the series 2-0 against West Indies with a match to spare. Ben Stokes-led side won the opening match of the series by an innings and 114 runs to give a fitting send-off to legendary pacer James Anderson, who played his last international match of his illustrious career at the iconic Lord's.

In the second Test. England defeated Caribbean side by 241 runs after bundling out the visitors for 143 while chasing the 385-run target in the second innings at Trent Brigde. Shoaib Bashir and Ollie Pope were the star performers of the match.

Bashir registered his bowling figures of 5/41 in the second innings, while Ollie Pope scored 121 and 51 in the first and second innings, respectively.