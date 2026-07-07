Belgium Players Break Into Viral 'Donald Trump' Dance After Knocking USA Out Of FIFA World Cup 2026 | Video

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Belgium celebrated one of its biggest wins of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in unforgettable fashion, but it was the team's goal celebration that stole the spotlight. After cruising to a commanding 4-1 victory over the United States in the Round of 16, several Belgian players broke into Donald Trump's signature dance, instantly sparking a frenzy across social media.

The celebration came during a match already surrounded by controversy. In the days leading up to the clash, U.S. striker Folarin Balogun's suspension was dramatically overturned, with reports claiming U.S. President Donald Trump had personally urged FIFA to review the decision. The move sparked outrage in Belgium, making the post-goal celebration even more eye-catching.

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Videos of the celebration quickly went viral, with fans debating whether it was a playful gesture or a subtle dig at the controversy surrounding the match. The "Trump dance," inspired by the U.S. President's well-known rally moves, has previously been seen across several sports, but its appearance on football's biggest stage immediately became one of the tournament's most talked-about moments.

On the pitch, Belgium completely outclassed the hosts. Charles De Ketelaere starred with a brilliant brace, while Hans Vanaken and Romelu Lukaku also found the net to seal a dominant victory. The win booked Belgium's place in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals, where they are set to face Spain in a blockbuster showdown.

While Belgium celebrated a famous triumph, it was their unexpected Donald Trump-inspired dance that dominated headlines long after the final whistle. Whether viewed as harmless fun or a cheeky statement, the celebration has become one of the defining viral moments of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.