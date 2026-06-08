'Be Better Informed': Netizens Slam Sachin Tendulkar For Praising Alexander Zverev's French Open 2026 Win Amid Abuse Allegations

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar found himself at the centre of a social media storm after congratulating Alexander Zverev on his maiden French Open title. Zverev captured his first Grand Slam title at the 2026 French Open, a landmark moment in his career after years of coming close on tennis' biggest stages. Following the victory, Tendulkar took to social media to applaud the German's perseverance and success.

"Sometimes tennis can take a long time to give back what players keep putting in. Good to see Alexander Zverev win his first Grand Slam at Roland-Garros today. Always felt he was a special player!" Tendulkar wrote on X.

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Tendulkar's post praising the German star's achievement was met with backlash from several users, who pointed to domestic violence allegations that have shadowed Zverev's career in recent years. Many users referred to allegations made against Zverev by two former partners.

Netizens said that, given the German's history, his achievement was not something to celebrate. Some also asked the cricket legend to be "better informed" before commenting on the issue.

As reactions continued to pour in, Tendulkar had not responded to the criticism, while Zverev's French Open triumph remained one of the most talked-about stories in world sport.

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Alexander Zverev's domestic abuse allegations

In 2020, former girlfriend Olga Sharypova accused Zverev of physical and emotional abuse during their relationship, claims he strongly denied. The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) launched an independent investigation into the allegations but concluded in 2023 that there was insufficient evidence to substantiate them, resulting in no disciplinary action.

In a separate case, Brenda Patea, the mother of Zverev's daughter, alleged that he physically abused her during an argument in 2020. A Berlin court initially issued a penalty order and fine, which Zverev challenged, leading to a trial. The case was later discontinued in 2024 after a settlement was reached, with the court making no determination of guilt or innocence.

Zverev has consistently denied all allegations and has not been convicted of domestic violence.