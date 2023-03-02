BCCI Secretary Jay Shah unveils WPL mascot 'Shakti'

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League is all set to commence on March 4 with the first match set to be played between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Thursday unveiled the mascot of the Women's Premier League, 'Shakti'.

The Board have also planned a grand opening ceremony for the same and have roped in stars like Kiara Advani, & AP Dhillion.

BCCI recently released an exciting theme song for the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League. The song, titled ‘Ye toh bas shuruat hai’, is a tribute to the resilience and determination of Indian women cricketers, who have overcome numerous obstacles to reach the pinnacle of the sport.

The Women's Premier League will be played from March 4 to 26 in Mumbai," IPL chairman Arun Dhumal told PTI.

With the five teams fetching Rs 4669.99 crore and the BCCI selling the media rights for Rs 951 crore, the WPL is the second biggest T20 League in the world behind the Indian Premier League.

The first season will see as many as five teams fight it out for ultimate glory. The five participating franchises in the competition are: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants, Delhi Capitals and the UP Warriorz.