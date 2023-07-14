BCCI Regains Dominance As ICC Approves New Revenue Distribution Model, Rules On Overseas Players in Leagues Introduced

During the all-powerful board meeting held in Durban, the International Cricket Council (ICC) unanimously passed the revenue distribution model, reaffirming the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) position as the financial powerhouse of world cricket. The BCCI's status was solidified by this decision, which highlights their significant influence within the sport.

BCCI's Financial Dominance Reinforced by ICC's Revenue Model

Although the ICC did not disclose the specific financial benefits that the BCCI will gain from the revised distribution model, it is anticipated that the Indian board will earn approximately USD 230 million per year over the next four years. This substantial amount accounts for around 38.4 percent of the total USD 600 million revenue pool.

In comparison, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is expected to receive around USD 41 million, representing approximately 6.89 percent of the revenue, while Cricket Australia (CA) will obtain approximately USD 37.53 million, which is roughly 6.25 percent. These figures establish the significant disparity between the BCCI and the distant second and third positions held by the ECB and CA, respectively, in terms of financial benefits.

"The ICC Board also confirmed the largest ever investment into the sport after the distribution model for the next four years was agreed," the ICC release stated.

"Every ICC Member will receive significantly enhanced funding with a strategic investment fund ring-fenced to drive global growth initiatives in line with the ICC Global Growth Strategy," it further stated.

ICC Imposes Limit on Overseas Cricketers in Leagues

Furthermore, the ICC introduced a significant regulation concerning the participation of overseas cricketers in various leagues. The new rule limits the number of foreign players allowed in a team's playing XI to four during new events. This measure primarily aims to address the proliferation of T20 leagues around the globe, which has started to undermine the supremacy of international cricket.

