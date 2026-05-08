BCCI Issues 'Honey-Trap' Warning To IPL Franchises As Security Measures Intensify During IPL 2026 Season

BCCI | Photo: PTI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to tighten security measures during the ongoing Indian Premier League after concerns over possible anti-corruption breaches and unauthorised access to players. According to reports, the BCCI has issued a strict warning to all franchises regarding “honey-trap” risks and suspicious interactions involving outsiders at team hotels.

In a seven-page advisory circulated to franchises, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia reportedly laid down new protocols aimed at safeguarding players and maintaining the integrity of the tournament. The board has warned teams against allowing unknown individuals into secure team zones, especially hotel rooms occupied by players and support staff.

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As part of the new measures, surprise checks will now be conducted at team hotels by a special task force comprising BCCI and IPL Operations officials. The checks are expected to focus on ensuring that no unauthorised individuals gain access to players or team areas without official clearance. Outsiders entering player rooms without approval from the team manager could invite strict action.

The advisory comes amid growing concerns over anti-corruption vulnerabilities in franchise cricket. The BCCI has reportedly observed several “anomalies and irregularities” involving interactions between players, team officials, and unknown individuals during the tournament. The board fears such incidents could potentially compromise sensitive team information or create avenues for illegal approaches linked to betting and corruption.

Franchises have also been instructed to maintain stricter monitoring of player movement and visitor access throughout the season. Team managers are expected to keep detailed records of guests and ensure players follow all anti-corruption protocols issued by the league authorities.