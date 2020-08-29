BCCI confirms 13 from CSK tested positive, of which two are players

After the Chennai Super Kings CEO confirmed the news of Suresh Raina pulling out of the IPL 2020 citing ‘personal reasons’, it has now emerged that a second player in the team has tested positive for COVID-19. Ruturaj Gaikwad (22) becomes second Chennai Super Kings player after Deepak Chahar to test positive for coronavirus, ahead of the IPL to be held in the United Arab Emirates.

In all 13 positive cases in CSK, have been reported in this 13th edition of the cash-rich league. It was another big setback for the MS Dhoni-lead side as south paw Suresh Raina pulled out owing to personal reasons.

Ruturaj represented Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy and other tournaments, and has been on steady growth over the years, rising through the ranks right from his U-16 days and even before.

The Pune-based opening batsman has several achievements including the major one of being purchased by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the 2019 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This young gun has displayed immense talent in the domestic circuit.

Raina, who retired from international cricket earlier this month, decided to return home for personal reasons as his team CSK grappled with 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases in its camp. The tournament starts September 19 and will be played across three cities in the UAE.

"Thirteen personnel have tested positive of which two are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team," the BCCI press release stated without naming the franchise.

The names of the two players who have tested positive include a white-ball T20 specialist seamer for India and a top-order India A batsman, names were also not revealed. The BCCI stated that a total of 1,988 RT-PCR COVID-19 tests were carried out between August 20 and 28 across all participant groups in the UAE.

"As per the IPL 2020 Health and Safety Protocols, testing on all participants will be conducted regularly throughout the IPL 2020 Season," it further stated.

All positive cases need to go through a 14-day quarantine period following which they will have to return two negative RT-PCR tests before being allowed inside the bio-bubble for the tournament.

Ruturaj’s hand-eye coordination and footwork has kept him apart from others. This Pune cricketing prodigy, made it to the India A tour of West Indies is the latest in what is an impressive display of skill by him, aided the team in winning the series 4-1. From representing the India under-23 team in the 2018 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup, to playing for India A, it has been a learning curve for Vengsarkar Cricket Academy, Thergaon, in Pimpri. for Gaikwad a resident of Old Sanghvi and passed out of St Joseph's High School, Pashan.