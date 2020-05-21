BCCI clings to wild hope; IPL in Sept

Mumbai

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seems to be hoping against hope that the cash-rich Indian Premier League can be held in the last week of September.

"These guys want to be in the news and in the pandemic, just give a glimmer of hope to all the stakeholders," said a former member of the BCCI on the condition of anonymity.

"For me it is all over, at least this year. The chances of the 13th edition being held in 2020 are bleak," said former Indian skipper. "Let's hope we will be able to witness it sometime in 2021. And playing without spectators is something with which I would not agree, as it is they who make this league so special," he felt.

According to reports in a section of the media, the BCCI was looking at the period of September 25-November 1 for the games.

"Everyone is hoping against hope that this 13th edition of the IPL will be held this year," said a BCCI official, and went on to add, "There is little point in hoping against hope, except that it makes you feel better".

According to sources, "It is still early days, as a lot of other things are not in place, but yes, the Board is looking at a September 25-November 1 window, provided the number of cases in the country comes down and the government gives a go-ahead".

The IPL franchises have their fingers crossed as one of them said they were working on the road ahead, with an eye on September-end.

"We have been informed that we should be ready keeping an eye on these dates. But then again, it all depends on the country's position with regards to the pandemic".

"There is no clarity, but they (BCCI) zeroing in on dates is just for that feel-good factor, I feel".

And the important fact is that the T20 World Cup, scheduled from October 18 to November 15 in Australia, will need to be re-examined for the BCCI to accommodate the IPL.