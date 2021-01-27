BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly hospitalised once again after complaining of chest pain

“Ganguly had a minor cough for the last few days. Last night and in the morning he had a minor chest pain and felt dizzy. After undergoing ECG and echocardiogram it has been noticed that there are minor fluctuations. We will do angiogram tomorrow and then will decide on placing stents in the other two blockages,” said the hospital sources adding that cardiac surgeons from other states will also be consulted.

Close aide of Ganguly, Baishali Dalmiya who met Ganguly in the hospital said that the former Indian skipper is stable.

Notably, Ganguly, had undergone coronary angioplasty at the Woodlands Hospital after experiencing a sudden blackout while he was in the gym and was released from the hospital on January 7. The medical team of Woodlands hospital was also in regular touch with Ganguly.

A nine-member medical team was formed earlier that included renowned cardiac surgeon Devi Shetty before one stent was placed on the former Indian skipper.

The former Indian team captain was also scheduled to get admitted in the hospital for routine check up this week.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of Ganguly’s health from BJP West Bengal observer Kailash Vijayvargiya.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier when Ganguly was admitted in Woodlands Hospital on January 2, a host of political leaders and ministers visited Ganguly, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Ganguly over phone.