BCCI Announces IPL 2026 Playoffs Ticket Sale: RuPay Priority May 20-22, Open Sales May 21-23

IPL Trophy | Credits: Twitter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today announced the ticket sale schedule for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Playoffs. The BCCI has appointed District by Zomato as the Official Ticketing Agency for the thrilling Playoff phase.

RuPay Credit Cardholders will receive an exclusive 24-hour priority access window beginning May 20, 2026, to secure tickets for:

Qualifier 1 – May 26, 2026 (HPCA Cricket Stadium, Dharamshala)

Eliminator – May 27, 2026 (New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh)

For the following matches, the RuPay priority access window will commence on May 22, 2026:

Qualifier 2 – May 29, 2026 (New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh)

Final – May 31, 2026 (Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad)

The non-exclusive Phase 1 ticket sales for Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will commence on May 21, 2026, while the Phase 1 ticket sales for Qualifier 2 and the Final will commence on May 23, 2026.

Ticket Sales Schedule

Tickets can be purchased via the official IPL website - https://www.iplt20.com and the District by Zomato platform - https://www.district.in/

IPL