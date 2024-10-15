 BCB Suspends Bangladesh Coach Chandika Hathurusingha For Slapping A Player During 2023 World Cup
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has suspended Chandika Hathurusingha on disciplinary grounds for 48 hours, just a few days ahead of the home Test series against South Africa.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 04:24 PM IST
article-image
Chandika Hathurusingha. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has suspended Chandika Hathurusingha on disciplinary grounds, just a few days ahead of the home Test series against South Africa and is to be terminated in the next 48 hours. According to media reports, the former Sri Lanka cricketer had allegedly slapped a Bangladesh cricketer during the 2023 World Cup in India.

As per ESPN Cricinfo, Phil Simmons will take over as the interim coach ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy scheduled to take place in Pakistan next February. The 56-year-old had returned as the coach of the Bangladesh cricket team for his second stint last February, but it prompted mixed reactions from former captains. Most recently, BCB President Faruque Ahmed had questioned the previous regime to bring him back.

Bangladesh's best achievement under Chandika Hathurusingha has been a Test series win over Pakistan:

Meanwhile, the Tigers have had a fledgling time across formats with Hathurusingha as the coach. Bangladesh couldn't go beyond the group stage in the ODI World Cup last year and managed to sneak into the Super 8 stage in the T20 World Cup this year.

Nevertheless, their greatest achievement was stunning Pakistan 2-0 in a two-Test series in their backyard. However, the national team's fortunes came crashing down during the subsequent India tour as the visitors lost the two-Test series 2-0 and the three-game T20I rubber 3-0.

Bangladesh's Test series against South Africa begins on October 21 in Dhaka.

