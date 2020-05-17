Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin: Where to watch live stream in India

On the second matchday of Bundesliga restart, Bayern Munich is set to charge for an eighth straight league title with their clash against Union Berlin on Sunday at the An der alten Forsterei behind closed doors due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Here are all the details you need to know about the fixture:

When will the Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin match take place?

The match will take place on May 17, 2020.

Where will the Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin match take place?

The match will take place at the An der alten Forsterei.

When does the Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin match begin?

The match will begin at 9.30 PM IST.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin match?

The match will be streaming live on Hotstar.

Meanwhile, in the league table, Bayern stands first with 55 points and arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund are just a point short (54) at second place.

Union Berlin, who beat Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach in their previous encounters, stand at the 12th position in the league with 30 points.

In yesterday's fixtures,Dortmund beat Schalke 4-0, Leipzig drew 1-1 against Freiburg, Berlin dispatching Hoffenheim 3-0 away from home, Wolfsburg winning 2-1 in Augsburg and Paderborn holding Dusseldorf to a 0-0 draw at home.

Bundesliga is up and running now and it seems to have provided the perfect blueprint to Premier League, Serie A and LaLiga who are also looking to resume their respective leagues in the coming month.