Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer feels 'unusual' after training in small groups amid coronavirus lockdown

While the whole world has been forced under lockdown due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic which has claimed nearly 75,000 lives worldwide, German club Bayern Munich trained in small groups.

And the club goalkeeper captain Manuel Neuer confessed its an 'unusual' feeling to train in small groups.

"It was certainly a very unusual feeling holding a training session in small groups today, but it was also nice to see the boys in person again," the club's official website quoted the World Cup winner as saying.

"I'd like to thank the club and all the helpers who have made it possible for us to complete football-specific training on the pitch again during these difficult times."