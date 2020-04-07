Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer feels 'unusual' after training in small groups amid coronavirus lockdown

While the whole world has been forced under lockdown due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic which has claimed nearly 75,000 lives worldwide, German club Bayern Munich trained in small groups.
And the club goalkeeper captain Manuel Neuer confessed its an 'unusual' feeling to train in small groups.
"It was certainly a very unusual feeling holding a training session in small groups today, but it was also nice to see the boys in person again," the club's official website quoted the World Cup winner as saying.
"I'd like to thank the club and all the helpers who have made it possible for us to complete football-specific training on the pitch again during these difficult times."
Despite the lockdown, The first team trained in small groups at the Saebener Strasse after around two weeks of cyber training because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The club said they held the session in line with the government policy and the relevant authorities, all hygiene measures were 'strictly observed' in order to slow the spread of coronavirus.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced all the sporting events across the world to come to a standstill. The European tournaments have been suspended indefinitely and the Euro 2020 has been shifted to 2021.
With the number of casualties only rising, it is hard to know when the sporting world will come back to its normal state.
