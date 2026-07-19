'Bawaal Look': Akshay Kumar Spotted Watching IND Vs ENG 3rd ODI At Lord's In Intense White Beard Look | VIDEO

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was among the high-profile guests at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground during the third ODI between India and England on Sunday. The actor was spotted in the stands sporting a thick white beard, a look that quickly grabbed attention on social media. Kumar was seated alongside Saif Ali Khan as fans shared photos and videos of the duo enjoying the match.

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Several other notable personalities were also in attendance for the series decider, including former India captains MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh. Their presence added to the star-studded atmosphere at the historic venue as cricket enthusiasts gathered to witness the much-anticipated clash. Visuals from the stands soon went viral, with fans celebrating the rare gathering of Bollywood and cricket icons.

Akshay is a known cricket fanatic and is often seen cheering the Men in Blue from the stands. Incidentally, last year, the Bollywood superstar had attended the India vs England Test match at Lord's, alongside wife Twinkle Khanna and former India head coach Ravi Shastri.