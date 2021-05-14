Battlegrounds Mobile India: Pre-registrations to start from May 18 on Google Play Store

New Delhi, May 14: Krafton, the premier South Korean video game developer on Friday announced the date for pre-registrations of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Developed by Krafton, the long-awaited pre-registrations for the game will go live on May 18.

There will be specific rewards available for fans to claim, only if they pre-register the game. These rewards would be specific to Indian players only.

To pre-register for Battlegrounds Moblie India, visit the Google Play Store and click on the “Pre-Register” button, and your rewards will automatically be available to claim on game launch.

Krafton’s brand new game will launch as a free-to-play experience on mobile devices. Battlegrounds Mobile India will be available exclusively to play in India only.

Lokesh Suji, the Director of Esports Federation of India & Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation said:

"It is heartening to see that Krafton Inc. has announced the date for pre-registrations of Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is a clear indication that government green light has been given and this surely is a piece of good news for all the PUBG players who have been missing the game all this while since the game was withdrawn from the Indian market post the government ban.

We also urge that it is an opportune time for Indian video game developers, as well as the existing esports titles as such recent announcements, will fuel the Indian esports ecosystem which is full of possibilities and opportunities."

Tarun Gupta, Founder, Ultimate Battle, India’s first-ever one-stop online esports platform said:

"We are excited to see that the pre-registrations for the Battlegrounds Mobile India are finally rolling out. Indian gamers will now be able to get hands-on experience with this much-waited game. This launch will be historic, if I may call it so.

At Ultimate Battle, we will be including Battlegrounds Mobile India in our All India Esports League which will be rolling out shortly."

Abhishek Aggarwal, Co-Founder & CEO, Trinity Gaming, India's top gaming talent management firm said:

"As Krafton promised earlier, they are going to start the long-awaited pre-registrations of Battlegrounds Mobile India from May 18 and it's both encouraging & exciting for the whole esports and gaming community. Existing and new gaming creators will be taking the first concrete step towards their future in gaming. Team Trinity and our network of content creators are super excited about the opening of pre-registration. A journey towards the bright future of Indian gaming and esports has just begun."