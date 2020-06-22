Battle of minds in Russian Cap

Bengaluru

Back in July 1980, when India, under skipper Vasudevan Baskaran, won the hockey gold medal at the Moscow Olympics, there was an understandable euphoria. After all, India had won the Olympic gold medal after a lapse of 16 years. Never mind the truncated field in view of the US-led boycott, but the irrefutable fact was that India had triumphed. The team was feted, awards showered on the players and felicitated. They deserved every accolade.

The Moscow success sowed the seeds of change that came to fruition four years later in Los Angeles where India fielded one of its strongest teams ever, capable of winning a medal, but didn’t. However, that is another story.

The 1980 Olympics saw the emergence of not just star players, some of whom like Mohd Shahid, Mervyn Fernandis and MM Somaya, went on to play in three Olympics, but also a great thinker in coach Balkishen Singh (bless him!).

Balkishen displayed remarkable daring and vision to make structural changes based on tactics that eventually helped India beat Spain 4-3 in the final. Spain was then coached by German maestro Horst Wein, known for his radical thinking and employment of tactics many of which are relevant even today.

The key change in the team structure following the 2-2 draw with Spain in the league stage was to deploy a fourth half-back, a departure from the traditional three that conformed to the classical “inverted pyramid” (5-3-2-1) and a variation of the “W” style of play. It meant a slightly defensive posture, but designed to contain and counter European style of play that mirrored their football.

The move to have inside-right Fernandis play from a withdrawn position while doubling up as a fourth half-back when situation demanded, took even Wein by surprise. The German was to later admit that he was simply stunned by the change in India’s tactics in the final and which, he admitted, influenced the outcome.

The Moscow victory strengthened Balkishen’s belief in his new theory that later evolved into “total hockey” concept. He boldly pursued this line of thought though the purists were far from convinced.

I met Balkishen when he was training the LA Olympics-bound squad, and asked him about the changes he was bringing about in the Indian side, not just in terms of team composition but specifically, the structure.

“Yes, I am thinking of total hockey. Four half-backs, one of whom does the overlap with the forwards, but essentially, we put an additional man in the defence. We cannot anymore stick to a pattern of play that is not giving us desired results. Change is essential. We have to keep pace with the trends in modern hockey or be left behind. End of the day, you are judged by the results and as a coach, I have to find the best way to get the results!” he said.

For me, the hockey competition Moscow Olympics was also a battle of wits between two brilliant theorists, Balkishen and Wein. No two guesses as to who won!