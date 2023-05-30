 'Batting star in the making': Sai Sudharsan's spectacular innings in IPL 2023 Final earns praise from cricket fraternity
Sai Sudharsan switched gears at the right moment and hit 8 fours and 6 six during his majestic knock to light up the Narendra Modi Stadium in the big ticket finale.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 12:14 AM IST
In a thrilling showdown against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, young Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan delivered a match-defining performance in the IPL 2023 final. The 21-year-old left-hander showcased his immense talent and composure on the grand stage, smashing a brilliant knock of 96 runs. Sudharsan's masterclass propelled his team to a colossal total of 214/4, setting a new record for the highest score in an IPL final.

Proving his mettle on the biggest of stages

Although Sudharsan initially took some time to find his rhythm, he quickly found his groove and unleashed a relentless assault on the CSK bowlers. Despite criticism of his slow start, the young talent proved his mettle with a breathtaking display of power hitting, consistently finding the boundaries and clearing the ropes with ease.

His innings came to an end in the final over when he was dismissed by Matheesha Pathirana, but not before Sudharsan had treated the crowd to a stunning exhibition of stroke play. With 8 fours and 6 sixes to his name, he provided a scintillating spectacle that electrified the atmosphere at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The cricketing fraternity, including both past and present players, took to social media to shower praise on Sudharsan for his exceptional innings in the IPL final. His performance drew accolades for its significance and the sheer entertainment it provided in the high-stakes clash against Chennai Super Kings.

Sudharsan, showed great resilience after a slow start and shifted gears brilliantly in the latter stages of his innings. Following a sedate beginning, Sudharsan unleashed an impressive display of power hitting, smashing three boundaries and a six off Tushar Deshpande, and two towering sixes against Maheesh Theekshana.

Notably, Sudharsan had reached 36 runs off 25 balls when Wriddhiman Saha was dismissed. From that point onward, the 21-year-old, who honed his skills at the CSK academy, demonstrated his batting prowess by plundering an astonishing 60 runs off the next 21 deliveries he faced.

