Shubman Gill Furious After Controversial DRS Decision | X

A massive controversy erupted on the field after Jasprit Bumrah appeared to trap Glenn Phillips right in front of the stumps, only for the on-field umpire to turn down India's appeal for LBW. The decision left Indian skipper Shubman Gill visibly furious, as he believed Phillips was plumb in front and had missed the ball completely.

Bumrah delivered a probing ball to Phillips, which appeared to strike him right in front of the stumps. The Indian pacer immediately went up in appeal, but the umpire remained unmoved, signalling not out. Gill, however, was convinced that India had a genuine chance of getting the wicket and decided to take the review after a brief discussion with Bumrah and the wicketkeeper.

Shubman Gill Furious After Controversial DRS Decision

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The DRS review brought even more drama into the contest, with the replay showing a spike as the ball passed close to the bat and then struck the front pad. The TV umpire carefully examined the available evidence before concluding that there was an inside edge onto the pads, ultimately ruling Phillips not out and upholding the on-field decision.

However, Gill was far from convinced by the verdict. The Indian skipper appeared visibly frustrated with the decision, believing that the ball had struck Phillips' front pad before making contact with the bat, rather than the bat getting involved first. His reaction suggested that he felt India had been denied a crucial breakthrough despite the review.

The decision sparked a heated moment on the field, with Bumrah, Gill and the Indian players left questioning the outcome of the review. What initially appeared to be a straightforward LBW appeal turned into a major talking point, with the sequence of contact between the ball, bat and pad becoming the centre of attention.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!