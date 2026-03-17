'Bat Higher Or Retire': RCB Legend AB De Villiers Gives Blunt Assessment On MS Dhoni For IPL 2026

Former RCB superstar AB de Villiers has called for MS Dhoni to 'bat higher' or step away from CSK ahead of the IPL 2026 season. De Villiers said that MS can still contribute but him batting at No.8 or 9 is just taking a spot for 'the wrong reasons'. Dhoni has sparsely batted in the last couple of seasons, with keeping being his major role.

"We know he can be impactful with the bat, but if he's batting that low and not captaining, it feels like he's almost just making up for a spot for the wrong reasons. There's still a place for him, but he needs to bat higher, at least at six, maybe even at five or four at times," De Villiers said on JioHotstar.

Dhoni, 44, will turn out for his franchise Chennai Super Kings in the IPL starting March 28, and De Villiers urged the talisman to change his trend of batting way down the order in recent years.

"It's very tricky and not straightforward. Brands are built over years, and CSK have built this empire over many years with this MS Dhoni figure that's always been there. When you mention CSK, you immediately think of Dhoni.

"I feel that in the last few years, his role has purely been about keeping that brand as strong as possible. That's why I don't see a role for him batting at eight or nine and not really doing enough, like last season," De Villiers added.