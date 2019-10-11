Basketball: Street Ball League begins at Podar

Mumbai: Star studded Street Ball League has kicked off with opening ceremony and matches on Podar Sports Ground, Mumbai. A basketball 3x3 tournament is started by celebrity Rannvijay Singha and his brother Harman.

The teams are owned by Esha Gupta, Gursimran Khamba, Simran Mundi, Sana Khan, Melvin louis, Varun Sood, Divya Agarwal and other entrepreneurs.

The opening ceremony started with the national anthem sung by Raghu Ram and was followed by some good performances of Squadrann showing basketball freestyle by Archis, gymnastics by Milan, BMX action by Annul, Sudhir R- India's only fluteboxer and Asia's Got Talent semi finalist, a rap battle by SunnyG, SeeMo and Beast mode crew followed by a dance performance by Divya Agarwal and Crew.

After the performance, the opening match was between Teams Three Pointers and Shooting Stars where Loveneet with 24 points stole the show and three pointers won by 56-52.

Second match was between Varun Sood and Divya team Dunk vipers and Simran Mundi's team flying Panthers where Panthers won by a whopping 68-57.

Third was a women's match between Esha Gupta & Devarsh's Hoop heads and Melvin Louis Hot steppers. Carina from hot steppers making the team win with 14 points in her stride. Total score being 23-14.

Last match was an intensely close match between Bandra Brawlers & South side warriors. South side were victorious with 48-43, man of the match being Yousuf with 28 points.

Anmol Chopra from the defeated team Dunk vipers was the highest scorer of the day with 36 points.

The matches made for an interesting watch, especially at the clutch time which is a new format where the score get doubled in the last 2 minutes of each quarter.

Street Ball League matches will take place on weekends till the first week of December at Podar Sports Ground, Santacruz. 12 men's teams - 11 games per team, 4 women's team - 6 games each.