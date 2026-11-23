BASCH Launches Three Racket Sports Tournaments Across Mumbai With A Combined Prize Pool Of ₹1.93 Lakh | File Pic

Mumbai, November 23, 2026: BASCH, an all-in-one sports technology platform for racket sports, is organising three tournaments across Mumbai over the next two weekends, bringing Pickleball, Lawn Tennis and Padel players together for competitions worth ₹1.93 lakh in total prize money. The line-up opens with the BASCH Pickleball Tournament on Sunday, 29 November at Pickleball Maniac Court, GTC, Vile Parle. It is followed on 5-6 December by the Lake Homes Open Lawn Tennis Tournament at Tennis Lake Homes, Powai, and the BASCH Padel Tournament at Torba, Canossa Primary School, Andheri.

The tournaments are designed to give players of different age groups and skill levels a structured, professionally managed platform to compete and develop their game. The pickleball tournament offers Beginner (DUPR below 3.6), Intermediate (DUPR below 4.3) and 40+ Open categories in singles and doubles, with four matches guaranteed for every participant. The padel tournament features Beginner Open, Intermediate Open, 35+ Open and Women's Open categories, along with women's and mixed doubles, while the tennis tournament offers Open Men's Singles and Open Doubles.

The padel tournament's tentative schedule has Beginner Open, Women's Doubles and 35+ Open on Saturday, 5 December, followed by Mixed Doubles and Intermediate Open on Sunday, 6 December. The Lake Homes tournament is being held with CS Sports and CS Tennis Academy as partners.

A larger vision for racket sports

The tournaments stem from a larger vision of a stronger, more connected and more accessible racket sports ecosystem, with structured competitive platforms where players of all ages and skill levels can compete and develop their game. Through its initiatives, BASCH aims to create a new blueprint for how racket sports are organised, experienced and developed.

At the heart of it is the BASCH app, where players can discover tournaments, follow live scores and draw, track their rankings and stay connected with the community beyond individual events.

“We believe the future of racket sports lies in building a stronger, more connected community and creating the right foundation for the sport to grow. We need to move towards a more organised and professional sporting culture, where players have greater opportunities to compete, develop and be part of something bigger. Our ambition is to bring the racket sports community together and help take the sport to new heights,” said the BASCH team.

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