'Bas Mauka Milna Chahiye': Sachin Tendulkar In Awe After Spotting Rural Kid's 'Car' In Viral Video

Sachin Tendulkar was in awe at the 'engineering marvel' of some rural kids while on his day out travelling. The former India cricketer spotted the kids pushing around a 'car' which shocked him. Tendulkar stopped and filmed the children and also spoke to them, posting the same on social media.

"Driving through one of the many hidden corners of India, we stopped to check out a ‘car’ that didn’t come from a showroom, but from sheer imagination. This is the kind of talent that doesn’t wait for perfect conditions, it finds a way to roll anyway. Bas mauka milna chahiye!" Sachin posted on X.

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In the video posted by Tendulkar, children can be seen pushing around a cart designed like a car. The design was as such that two wheels were connected by suspended sticks, with a child sitting on them. The other pulled it around, with Tendulkar marveling at the execution and imagination of the design.