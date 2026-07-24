Barcelona Suffer Major Blow As Frenkie De Jong Suffers Serious Knee Ligament Tear During FIFA World Cup 2026, Faces Months Out |

Madrid: FC Barcelona have suffered a major injury setback after confirming that Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong sustained a knee injury during the 2026 FIFA World Cup that could keep him sidelined for several months.

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Spanish media reports had suggested for several days that the 29-year-old had returned from the tournament injured, but Barcelona only confirmed the diagnosis. "The Dutch midfielder has suffered a tear of the medial collateral ligament in his right knee," the La Liga club said in a statement.

"Tests carried out on first-team player Frenkie de Jong have confirmed a tear of the medial collateral ligament in his right knee," Barcelona said on its website.

The club said De Jong will not undergo surgery at this stage and will instead follow a conservative treatment plan under the supervision of its medical staff.

"It has been agreed that the player will continue with conservative treatment under the supervision of the club's medical staff. His progress will be monitored over the coming weeks," Barcelona said.

According to Barcelona-based newspaper El Mundo Deportivo, surgery could require around four months of recovery, while a successful conservative treatment approach could reduce his absence. However, De Jong is still expected to miss at least several weeks of the new season, which begins August 15.

Barcelona is also reportedly unhappy with the Netherlands national team after De Jong played at the World Cup while carrying the injury, with the club believing his involvement worsened the problem.

The newspaper "Sport" reported that, should the seriousness of the injury be confirmed, Barcelona intend to register the player on the long-term absentee list to free up more room in the first team's salary cap. The procedure requires the player's own consent.

De Jong came back from the World Cup with a serious knee injury, having reportedly been forced to push himself through his national team's final matches. The midfielder used his holiday period to head to the club's sports city, where the medical staff put him through precise and comprehensive examinations to confirm the nature of the injury.

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Barcelona may activate "the long-term absence option" if it is confirmed the player won't be ready before next December at the very earliest. The report claimed that FIFA will hand the Catalan club compensation that may top two million euros for the injury, and Barcelona can also claim the proportional part of the player's salary until he returns to the squad.

In June 2023, FIFA established a Club Protection Programme which provides compensation in the event that senior international footballers participating in national team tournaments suffer physical injuries that result in more than 28 consecutive days of total temporary incapacity.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)