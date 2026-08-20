Barcelona Leave Joao Cancelo 'Fuming' Over Last-Minute Presentation Snub; Video Shows Angry Reaction Inside Tunnel

Barcelona Leave Joao Cancelo 'Fuming' Over Last-Minute Presentation Snub | asanchezfallada/Joao Cancelo/X/Instagram

Joao Cancelo was reportedly left furious after Barcelona pulled the plug on his planned return presentation at the last minute, leaving the Portuguese defender visibly frustrated inside the stadium tunnel. The incident provided an awkward twist to what was expected to be a celebratory occasion for the 32-year-old.

Cancelo had arrived at the venue expecting to be formally unveiled to the Barcelona faithful ahead of the Joan Gamper Trophy fixture. The defender was even carrying a Barcelona shirt featuring his name and squad number, indicating that preparations for his presentation had already been made.

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However, the planned ceremony was suddenly cancelled after Barcelona encountered delays involving the administrative documentation required to complete Cancelo's return. The issue was reportedly linked to paperwork following the mutual termination of his contract with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, leaving the defender unable to receive the expected unveiling.

Video footage showed Cancelo appearing visibly annoyed inside the stadium tunnel after learning that the presentation would not take place. The situation was reportedly even more frustrating for the Portuguese star after he had already taken part in two training sessions with Hansi Flick's squad following his return to Barcelona.

Cancelo's return has been driven by his strong desire to continue with the Catalan giants, with the Portuguese international reportedly agreeing to give up part of his salary to facilitate the move after leaving Al-Hilal. Although the last-minute cancellation created an awkward start, his return is still expected to strengthen Flick's defensive options as Barcelona prepare for the new season.