Bangladesh Pacer Nahid Rana Caught Using Abusive Language Towards Pakistan's Maaz Sadaqat During BAN vs PAK 3rd ODI; Video

BCBtigers/X

In the third and final ODI between Pakistan national cricket team and Bangladesh national cricket team at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Bangladesh secured a comprehensive win to take the three‑match series.

While the match itself was defined by Bangladesh’s batting and bowling performances, one moment from early in Pakistan’s innings quickly became a talking point. In the second over, Bangladesh fast bowler Nahid Rana dismissed Pakistan batter Maaz Sadaqat, who had scored six runs off five balls.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As Sadaqat walked back to the pavilion, television cameras appeared to catch an exchange in which Rana used abusive language toward the Pakistan batter. Multiple clips circulating on social media showed Rana directing a derogatory remark at Sadaqat immediately after the dismissal.

Rana’s overall contribution in the match was significant. Defending a total of 291, he finished with figures of 2 wickets for 62 runs from his full quota of 10 overs, making him one of Bangladesh’s key performers in the bowling innings.

Bangladesh’s series victory was underpinned by strong team performances, and while the verbal incident drew attention, the focus for both teams will now shift to upcoming fixtures and maintaining competitive standards on and off the field.

'I Would Have...': Salman Agha Responds After Controversial Run‑Out Sparks Sportsmanship Debate During BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI; Video

In the second ODI between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Dhaka, a controversial run‑out involving Salman Ali Agha and Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz triggered a heated debate about the “spirit of cricket,” leading to strong reactions from players, fans and pundits. Pakistan won the match by 128 runs, but the dismissal overshadowed much of the on‑field action.

The run‑out occurred when Miraz, fielding for Bangladesh, quickly picked up a ball that had trickled near the non‑striker’s end and broke the stumps with Agha short of his crease. While replays showed the dismissal was within the laws of the game, many observers questioned whether it aligned with the traditional values of sportsmanship cricket is known for.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Following the incident, Agha addressed the media and acknowledged his reaction to being dismissed. He said that although the run‑out was technically legal, he personally wouldn’t have done it himself and suggested he exchanged some heated words with Miraz after the play. Agha admitted: “He wasn’t saying nice things,” emphasising how emotions ran high in the moment.

Agha also pointed to the importance of broader sporting principles. In his post‑match comments, he indicated that had the roles been reversed, he might have chosen a more sportsmanlike approach, highlighting the tension between competitive instinct and the unwritten etiquette that underpins the game.

The debate still continue

The incident has reignited discussions among fans and former players alike, with some defending Miraz’s action as within the rules and others supporting Agha’s call for upholding the “spirit of cricket.” Former players have weighed in on social platforms, with some arguing such dismissals undermine the ethical values of the sport.

Despite the controversy, Pakistan’s strong performance secured their victory in the ODI, leveling the series and setting up a deciding match that will attract even more attention for on‑field tactics and conduct.