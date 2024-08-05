Bangladesh A Team's Cricket Tour Of Pakistan In Jeopardy As Squad's Departure Postponed Due To Violent Protests

The Bangladesh A team's planned visit to Pakistan this month is in jeopardy due to widespread protests in Bangladesh, delaying their departure for Islamabad.

Initially scheduled to arrive in Pakistan's capital early Wednesday morning, the team was set to play two four-day matches and three 50-over games between August 10 and 27.

The ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, which started last week, has cast significant doubt on the tour.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that the men's "A" team's departure has been postponed by 48 hours due to unforeseen events. Both boards are in continuous communication, working on a revised schedule, with further updates expected soon.

"The BCB has confirmed to the PCB their men's "A" cricket team's departure for Islamabad has been delayed by 48 hours due to unforeseen circumstances.

"The BCB and PCB have been in regular contact for the past two days and will continue to work together on the revised tour itinerary with further details to follow in due course," the PCB informed.

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Also at Risk

The unrest threatens not only this series but also the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2024, slated for October in Bangladesh.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is monitoring the situation closely in coordination with the BCB, their security teams, and independent security consultants.

Should the unrest persist, there is speculation that the tournament might be relocated to a different venue. The ICC has emphasised that the safety and well-being of all participants are their primary concerns.