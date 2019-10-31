Bandra Packers, HDFC Bank to meet in semi finals

Mumbai: Roy Lewis with a brilliant late effort scored the decisive winning goal, which helped Bandra Packers overcome Shalom United by a fighting 2-1 score line in a Veteran Men’s quarter-final match of the 32nd Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana-Inter-Parish Football Tournament, at the WCG grounds. Earlier, Bandra Packers striker Coswil Cardoz had scored the opening goal of the match before Kingsley Rebello scored Shalom United’s equalizer in the first half.

In the earlier match, HDFC Bank blanked Immaculate Conception, Borivali 3-0 to set up a semi-final meeting with Bandra Packers. Strikers Rajeev D., Santosh S. and Sukesh Shastri netted a goal each.

Golden Gunners SC also advanced to the semi-finals defeating St. Joseph’s, Juhu 2-0 in another last eight encounter. Prolidic scorer Anton Saldanha and Chandan Koli scored a goal each for the winners.

Results:

Veteran Men’s (quarter-finals): Golden Gunners SC: 2 (Anton Saldanha, Chandan Koli) bt St. Joseph’s, Juhu: 0; Bandra Packers ‘A’: 2 (Coswin Cardoz, Roy Lewis) bt Shalom United: 1 (Kingsley Rebello); HDFC Bank: 3 (Rajeev D., Santosh S., Sukesh Shastri) bt Immaculate Conception, Borivali: 0; Men: St. Blaise ‘A’, Amboli: 3 (Merrick Fernandes, Danzel Fernandes, Jason Miranda) bt Infant Jesus, Vasai: 2 (Jills George, Xavier D’Souza); St. Blaise ‘B’, Amboli: 2 (Dustin D’Costa, Hasim Rogangar) bt Holy Cross ‘B, Juhu: 0