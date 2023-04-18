Bandra Gymkhana Annual Rink Hockey Tournament: Four outstation teams for Bandra Gym hockey

Mumbai, April 16: The Bandra Gymkhana Annual Rink Hockey Tournament has received an overwhelming response, which includes four outstation teams - Bhilai Steel Plant from Chhattisgarh, Pune Hockey and 5 Star Pune, in the women’s competition and Pune Hockey in the Men’s draw.

The event which will consist of four categories, Boys’ Under-14 (12 teams), Girls’ Under-14 (9 teams), Women Open (16 teams) and Men Open (18 teams) and will be played on a direct knockout basis and will be played at the Gymkhana’s turf starting from Monday.

The champions and runners-up teams in the Men's and Women's competition will be presented with handsome trophies and cash awards. There would also be trophies and prizes for the Boys and Girls winning and runners-up teams.

The participating teams – Boys’ U-14: St. Stanislaus ‘A’, St. Lawrence, Vashi, Our Lady of Egypt, Kalina, Dr. Antonio DaSilva ‘A’, Savio Hockey Foundation, Don Bosco ‘B’, Children Academy, St. Stanislaus International, Don Bosco Academy, Dr. Antonio DaSilva ‘B’, St. Stanislaus ‘B’, Don Bosco ‘A’.

Girls’ U-14: Durello Convent, Don Bosco, Borivali, St. Lawrence, Borivali, St. Elias, Khar, Carmel of St. Joseph, Bandra,SBOA, St. Lawrence, Vashi, India Rush, St. Theresa, Santacruz.

Women Open: Western Railway, Bhilai Steel Plant, Chhattisgarh, Mumbai Vets, Freunds SC, Don Bosco Academy, Khalsa Gymkhana, Sports Authority of India (White), Hockey Navi Mumbai, Sports Authority of India (Blue), Sea View SC, Savio Hockey Foundation, 5 Star Pune, Sports Authority of India (Red), Warriors SC, India Rush, Central Railway.

Men Open: Union Bank of India, Don Bosco Academy, Sunday Sultans SC, Savio Club Hockey, Pune Hockey, Hockey Navi Mumbai, Mumbai Customs (White), CTC (White), Western Railway, Mumbai Customs, India Rush, Hockey Anstrengung, Companeroes SC, Mumbai Republicans SC, Union Bank Boys, Ave Maria SC and Sea View SC and CTC (Red).

