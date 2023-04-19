Bandra Gymkhana Annual Rink Hockey Tournament 2023: Don Bosco Academy men, women score

Mumbai: Don Bosco Academy, Matunga men and women teams enjoyed a successful day, both comfortably winning their first round matches of the Bandra Gymkhana Annual Rink Hockey Tournament 2023 and played at the Gymkhana’s turf late on Monday.

In the women’s match, opportunist forward Kashish Shaikh netted a brace of goals in leading Don Bosco Academy to a clear 4-0 win against Khalsa Gymkhana. In the men’s match, Don Bosco Academy combined perfectly to tame Sunday Sultans 6-1. Danroy Fonseca’s double strikes, was the feature of Don Bosco’s win while teammates Atharv Bandekar, Neel Amin, Mario Fernandes and Saurabh Mayekar all contributed one goal each. Solomon Alexander scored Sultans lone goal.

Meanwhile, outstation outfit Pune Hockey made a bright start defeating Savio Hockey Club 5-1 in another Men’s first round match. Pune Hockey scored through Gufran Shaikh and Chirag Mane, both scoring two goals each and Jay Kale one, while Leonard Pereira scored Savio SC’s only goal.

Results – Boys’ U-14: Dr. Antonio DaSilva ‘A’ 4 (Aamod Ghadge 2, Neel Bhalekar, Priyanshu Vichare) beat Savio SC 3 (Mitansh Rane 2, Kabir Gupta).

Our Lady of Egypt, Kalina 2 (Noel D’Costa 2) beat St. Lawrence, Vashi 0.

Girls’ U-14: Don Bosco, Borivali 3 (Reva Tole 2, Viva Kumar) beat Duruelo Convent 1 (Aarya Jadhav).

India Rush 1 (Kaira Travasso) beat St. Lawrence, Vashi 0.

Women Open: Mumbai Vets 3 (Manorama N. 2, Surajlata W.) beat Freunds SC 0.

Don Bosco Academy 4 (Kashish Shaikh 2, Priya Dubey, Aradhana Jadhav) beat Khalsa Gymkhana 0.

Men Open: Don Bosco Academy 6 (Danroy Fonseca 2, Atharv Bandekar, Neel Amin, Mario Fernandes, Saurabh Mayekar) beat Sunday Sultans 1 (Solomon Alexander).

Pune Hockey 5 (Gufran Shaikh 2, Chirag Mane 2, Jay Kale) beat Savio Hockey Club 1 (Leonard Pereira).