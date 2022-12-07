Ban vs Ind: Injured Rohit Sharma likely to miss 3rd ODI after suffering an injury to thumb while fielding

Photo: Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP

India skipper Rohit Sharma is likely miss the third ODI against Bangladesh after splitting the webbing between his left thumb and index finger during the second match of the series, here on Wednesday.

Standing at second slip, Rohit was left with a bloodied hand when he dropped Anamul Haque off Mohammed Siraj in the fourth ball of the second over. He was escorted off the field by the team physio.

He was rushed to a Dhaka hospital for scan and the affected area required multiple stitches during the initial treatment. It is believed some further scans will be required to ascertain if there is a fracture. The Indian captain could be racing against time to get fit for the first Test against Bangladesh, starting in Chattogram from December 14.

"India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans," the BCCI stated in a media release.

Rohit came on late in the match and almost pulled of a last ball win for the men in blue scoring a quickfire 51 runs from 28 balls, smashing 5 sixed en route. Indian needed a six from the last ball, but a brillian execution of the yorker by Mustafizur gave Bangladesh the victory and the series.

Rohit is unlikely to take part in the 3rd ODI and is in race against time to be fit for the 1st Test.

Meanwhile, injury prone seamer Deepak Chahar has sustained stiff hamstring while bowling in the second ODI. He bowled only three overs from his quota.

Rookie pacer Kuldeep Sen, who made his debut in the opening ODI was ruled out of the second game due to a stiff back.