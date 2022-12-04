BAN vs IND 1st ODI: Bangladesh captain Litton Das wins toss elects to bowl first

Bangladesh captainLiton Das wins toss puts India to Bat in first of three match ODI series in Dhaka.

India's streak of five consecutive series wins came to an end in New Zealand when a Shikhar Dhawan-led team sans several of their main players went down 1-0 against the Kiwis in arain marred series.

The hosts, have rather enjoyed success in the ODI format, having won twices what they lost in the ongoing World Cup Super League. Bangladesh have already earned a direct berth in the World Cup to be played in India.

Squad:

Bangladesh: Litton Das (capt), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen