e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBAN vs IND 1st ODI: Bangladesh captain Litton Das wins toss elects to bowl first

BAN vs IND 1st ODI: Bangladesh captain Litton Das wins toss elects to bowl first

Bangladesh have qualified for the ODI World Cup next year. India, with their first-choice players back in the squad, would want to start well, as they begin their preparations for the World Cup at home in October next year

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 04, 2022, 11:07 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bangladesh captainLiton Das wins toss puts India to Bat in first of three match ODI series in Dhaka.

India's streak of five consecutive series wins came to an end in New Zealand when a Shikhar Dhawan-led team sans several of their main players went down 1-0 against the Kiwis in arain marred series.

The hosts, have rather enjoyed success in the ODI format, having won twices what they lost in the ongoing World Cup Super League. Bangladesh have already earned a direct berth in the World Cup to be played in India. 

Squad:

Bangladesh: Litton Das (capt), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen

Read Also
'It won't be a cakewalk': India skipper Rohit Sharma ahead of 1st ODI against Bangladesh, watch
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

FIFA WC 2022: Lionel Messi's God-like performance fires Argentina to the Q/F's, after 2-1 win over...

FIFA WC 2022: Lionel Messi's God-like performance fires Argentina to the Q/F's, after 2-1 win over...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Four things to look out for in tonight's matches at in Qatar

FIFA World Cup 2022: Four things to look out for in tonight's matches at in Qatar

FIFA WC 2022: Lionel Messi showcases one of his best performances to guide Argentina to 2-1 win over...

FIFA WC 2022: Lionel Messi showcases one of his best performances to guide Argentina to 2-1 win over...

Netherlands become first team to enter quarterfinals, beat USA 3-1

Netherlands become first team to enter quarterfinals, beat USA 3-1

Pele stops responding to chemotherapy, shifted to end-of-life care in hospital: Report

Pele stops responding to chemotherapy, shifted to end-of-life care in hospital: Report