Ballon d'Or 2026: Photographer Gets Grabbed By Security During Live Broadcast As Awkward Confrontation Goes Viral | Video

Photographer Gets Grabbed By Security During Live Broadcast | cubapau/X

The 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony witnessed an awkward moment before the prestigious awards presentation, as a photographer was grabbed by security after walking into a live broadcast outside the London Palladium. The incident unfolded while a panel of football experts was discussing the event, with the unexpected interruption turning a routine red-carpet segment into an uncomfortable on-air moment.

The incident occurred during the red-carpet coverage of the ceremony on Monday, October 26. A panel was discussing the biggest talking points ahead of the awards. However, the discussion was interrupted when a photographer walked directly through the broadcast area.

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Photographer Gets Grabbed By Security During Live Broadcast

The photographer appeared to be unaware that he had entered the live broadcast setup. One of the panellist initially attempted to direct him away from the panel, but the situation became tense when a security personnel grabbed the photographer while attempting to move him away. The unexpected confrontation was captured on camera, leaving viewers watching the live coverage witnessing the entire exchange.

As security personnel attempted to move him away, the photographer could be reportedly heard saying, "Stop grabbing me." The brief confrontation caught the attention of viewers, with the presenters having to navigate the unexpected disruption. The photographer was eventually directed away from the broadcast area, allowing the panel to resume its coverage.

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The incident added to the chaotic scenes surrounding this year's Ballon d'Or ceremony. Large crowds gathered outside the London Palladium to catch a glimpse of football's biggest stars, while security personnel and police worked to manage the gathering near the red carpet. The arrival of nominees and guests also attracted considerable attention, making crowd management a challenge.

Despite the disruption, the ceremony remained the centre of attention as football's biggest names gathered for one of the sport's most prestigious awards. However, the unexpected confrontation between the photographer and security became another talking point from the evening, with the on-camera exchange highlighting the challenges of managing crowded red-carpet areas during live broadcasts.