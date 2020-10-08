Bairstow goes bersek

Dubai

Sunrisers Hyderabad routed Kings XI Punjab by 69 in the 13th edition in the Indian Premire League here on Thursday.

With the win, SRH jumped to the fifth position in the points tally, leaving Kings XI Punjab rock bottom.

Earlier, a splendid first wicket partnership of 160 runs between skipper David Warner (52) and Jhonny Bairstow (97) saw helped SRH to post 201 on board for six wickets. Later bundled out the rivals for 132 with 22 deliveries to spare.

Bairstow smashed 97 off just 55 balls -- during which he hit seven fours and six sixes -- while Warner made 52 off 40 balls as KXIP bowlers did not have a clue how to get a breakthrough till the 15th over. At that stage, SRH were 160 for no loss.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (3/29) then removed both Bairstow and Warner in the space of three balls in the 16th over before Arshdeep Singh (2/33) dismissed Manish Pandey for 1 in the next over to trigger a brilliant turnaround.