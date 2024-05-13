'Bahut Zyaadti Hai Pakistan Cricket Ke Saath': Ramiz Raja Lashes Out At Visual Coverage Of IRE-PAK T20I Series; Video

Ramiz Raja has lashed out at coverage of IRE-PAK series. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has lashed out at the coverage of the ongoing T20I series against Ireland. The former Pakistan opening batter claimed that the coverage makes it look like a club-level game and warned that their cricket will take a downward turn due to these factors.

The two sides have begun the road to the T20 World Cup 2024 with a three-game series in Ireland. While the Irishmen stunned the visting side in the series opener, Pakistan fired back by chasing down over 195 with 19 balls and 7 wickets to spare.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ramiz criticized the coverage, citing the lack of technology and buzz in the series. With Pakistan cricket having widespread following, the 61-year-old believes such coverage will adversely affect it, especially with the T20 World Cup fast approaching.

"Ek Jo cheez mujhe bahut buri lagi woh hai iski coverage. Aisa lag raha hai koi club level ka match telecast ho raha hai. 2 cameras hai. Na DRS hai, Na replays hain, a boundary rope ka pata chal raha hai, na acchi shot ka maza aa raha hai dekhne ko, na bowling dekhne ko maza aa raha hai. Bahut zyaadti hai Pakistan cricket ke product ke saath. Pakistan cricket ko bahut log chahte hain, pasand karte hain, duniya mein dhaak hai. Duniya ke saamne is tarah se present karna yeh zyaadti hai Pakistan cricket ke saath. Is tarah ki coverage se hamaari cricket upar nahin, flat dikhti hai."

(One thing I want to point out is the coverage, which has been quite poor. These matches are appearing as some club matches. There are only a couple of cameras, no DRS, no replays, lack of clarity in boundaries, there is no real enjoyment in watching shot or a good ball. This is hurting our brand."

Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman blast half-centuries to take Pakistan to victory:

Meanwhile, Pakistan's victory on Sunday in the 2nd T20I came on the back of explosive half-centuries from Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman. Rizwan blasted an unbeaten 75 off 46 balls, while Zaman hammered 78 off only 40 deliveries.

Azam Khan, who batted only for 10 balls, smashed four sixes to help the visitors level the series. The third and final T20I will take place on Tuesday in Dublin.