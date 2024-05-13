 'Bahut Zyaadti Hai Pakistan Cricket Ke Saath': Ramiz Raja Lashes Out At Visual Coverage Of IRE-PAK T20I Series; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Bahut Zyaadti Hai Pakistan Cricket Ke Saath': Ramiz Raja Lashes Out At Visual Coverage Of IRE-PAK T20I Series; Video

'Bahut Zyaadti Hai Pakistan Cricket Ke Saath': Ramiz Raja Lashes Out At Visual Coverage Of IRE-PAK T20I Series; Video

Ramiz Raja has slammed the coverage of the ongoing T20I series between Ireland and Pakistan.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, May 13, 2024, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
Ramiz Raja has lashed out at coverage of IRE-PAK series. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has lashed out at the coverage of the ongoing T20I series against Ireland. The former Pakistan opening batter claimed that the coverage makes it look like a club-level game and warned that their cricket will take a downward turn due to these factors.

Read Also
IRE vs PAK: Mohammad Amir Finally Gets Visa For Ireland, Set To Join Pakistan Squad Ahead Of 2nd...
article-image

The two sides have begun the road to the T20 World Cup 2024 with a three-game series in Ireland. While the Irishmen stunned the visting side in the series opener, Pakistan fired back by chasing down over 195 with 19 balls and 7 wickets to spare.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ramiz criticized the coverage, citing the lack of technology and buzz in the series. With Pakistan cricket having widespread following, the 61-year-old believes such coverage will adversely affect it, especially with the T20 World Cup fast approaching.

"Ek Jo cheez mujhe bahut buri lagi woh hai iski coverage. Aisa lag raha hai koi club level ka match telecast ho raha hai. 2 cameras hai. Na DRS hai, Na replays hain, a boundary rope ka pata chal raha hai, na acchi shot ka maza aa raha hai dekhne ko, na bowling dekhne ko maza aa raha hai. Bahut zyaadti hai Pakistan cricket ke product ke saath. Pakistan cricket ko bahut log chahte hain, pasand karte hain, duniya mein dhaak hai. Duniya ke saamne is tarah se present karna yeh zyaadti hai Pakistan cricket ke saath. Is tarah ki coverage se hamaari cricket upar nahin, flat dikhti hai."

(One thing I want to point out is the coverage, which has been quite poor. These matches are appearing as some club matches. There are only a couple of cameras, no DRS, no replays, lack of clarity in boundaries, there is no real enjoyment in watching shot or a good ball. This is hurting our brand."

Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman blast half-centuries to take Pakistan to victory:

Meanwhile, Pakistan's victory on Sunday in the 2nd T20I came on the back of explosive half-centuries from Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman. Rizwan blasted an unbeaten 75 off 46 balls, while Zaman hammered 78 off only 40 deliveries.

Azam Khan, who batted only for 10 balls, smashed four sixes to help the visitors level the series. The third and final T20I will take place on Tuesday in Dublin.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Bahut Zyaadti Hai Pakistan Cricket Ke Saath': Ramiz Raja Lashes Out At Visual Coverage Of IRE-PAK...

'Bahut Zyaadti Hai Pakistan Cricket Ke Saath': Ramiz Raja Lashes Out At Visual Coverage Of IRE-PAK...

Video: Suresh Raina Joins MS Dhoni During CSK's Lap Of Honour At Chepauk; Ex-Captain Asks Retired...

Video: Suresh Raina Joins MS Dhoni During CSK's Lap Of Honour At Chepauk; Ex-Captain Asks Retired...

Video: Virat Kohli's Wife Anushka Sharma Folds Hands In Relief As RCB Beat DC To Keep Their IPL 2024...

Video: Virat Kohli's Wife Anushka Sharma Folds Hands In Relief As RCB Beat DC To Keep Their IPL 2024...

RCB vs DC, IPL 2024: Bengaluru Beat Delhi By 47 Runs In Rishab Pant's Absence To Stay Alive In...

RCB vs DC, IPL 2024: Bengaluru Beat Delhi By 47 Runs In Rishab Pant's Absence To Stay Alive In...

CSK vs RR, IPL 2024 Match 61: Chennai Crush Rajasthan By 5 Wickets To Stay Alive In Playoffs Race

CSK vs RR, IPL 2024 Match 61: Chennai Crush Rajasthan By 5 Wickets To Stay Alive In Playoffs Race