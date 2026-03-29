'Bahut Mehenga Hai Par...': Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shares Funny Reaction After Throwing Birthday Bash For Rajasthan Royals Squad Ahead Of IPL 2026; Video

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Young cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi recently shared a lighthearted moment with fans after hosting a birthday celebration for his Rajasthan Royals teammates, and his candid reaction quickly caught attention online. The gathering, which brought together several members of the squad, was meant to be a fun team bonding moment during the ongoing Indian Premier League season.

At the party, Suryavanshi was asked about the experience and the cost of organizing the celebration for his teammates. Responding with a smile, he said, “Bahut mehenga hai par kya karein, manage karna padta hai,” joking that it was quite expensive but something he had to manage anyway. His humorous comment reflected both the excitement of celebrating with teammates and the reality of hosting a large team event.

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The remark quickly resonated with fans on social media, many of whom appreciated the young player’s honesty and playful tone. Moments like these often show a different side of IPL players, highlighting camaraderie within teams beyond the intense competition seen on the field.

For the Rajasthan Royals camp, the celebration appeared to strengthen team spirit as the squad continues its campaign in the IPL season. Such off-field moments often play a key role in building chemistry among players, and Suryavanshi’s birthday party added a memorable chapter to the team’s journey this year.