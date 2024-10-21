 'Bahut Door Ki Baat Hai': Mohammed Shami Gives Big Update On His Availability For BGT 2024-25 Series; Video
Mohammed Shami has given a massive update on his availability for the five-Test series against Australia in November.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 05:37 PM IST
article-image
Mohammed Shami. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami acknowledged that everyone is thinking whether he will be available for the marquee five-Test series against Australia or not. The veteran seamer revealed that the series is still far away and that returning to full fitness remains his first priority.

The 34-year-old has not played a competitive game since the fateful night of the 2023 World Cup final against Australia last November. However, Shami bowled at almost full tilt after the opening Test between India and New Zealand at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

"Sabke zehen mein yeh sawaal bahut time se chal raha hai Australia series mein rahenge nahin rahenge. Woh toh bahut door ki baat hai. Mere dimaag mein ek hee cheez hai ki main apne aapko kaise fit rakh sakun aur kitna strong hota jaa sakta hoon. Kyunki mujhe jo dikh raha hai, Australia mein hume kis type ka attack chahiye. Toh mujhe thoda aur ground pe time spend karte jaana hai. Woh zyaada better hoga mere liye."

(Everyone is thinking whether Shami will be available for the Australia series or not. But it is some way away at the moment. All I'm thinking about is how to keep myself fit and to become stronger. I want to spend as much time on the ground as possible before playing the series in Australia. It will be better for me.)

Schedule of India vs Australia Test series:

First Test | November 22-26: Perth Stadium, Perth (D)

Second Test | December 6-10: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (D/N)

Third Test | December 14-18: The Gabba, Brisbane (D)

Fourth Test | December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne (D)

Fifth Test | January 3-7: SCG, Sydney (D)

India have won the last two series Down Under and hence, will start as favourites by some margin. However, Australia are inevitably keen to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, having not held it since the 2014-15 leg.

