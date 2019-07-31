Badminton world Federation ranks Sidhu 5, Saina Nehwal 8

New Delhi: Ace Indian shutter P.V. Sindhu has maintained her fifth spot in the women's singles ranking released by Badminton World Federation (BWF), while her compatriot Saina Nehwal remained at eight. Nehwal will be competing at the Thailand Open after an injury lay-off had forced her to miss the Indonesia Open and Japan Open.

Sindhu, the Rio Olympic silver medallist, has had a roller coaster fortnight in which she finished runner-up at the Indonesia Open and lost in the quarter-final of the Japan Open, losing to Japanese shuttler Akane Yamaguchi on both occasions.

The Hyderabad shuttler has withdrawn from the ongoing Thailand Open with her eyes set on the BWF World Championships that will be held from August 19 and 25.